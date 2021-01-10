Raymond James Reiterates C$8.50 Price Target for Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX)

Raymond James set a C$8.50 target price on Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Pi Financial raised their target price on Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Maverix Metals stock opened at C$5.76 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.76. The company has a market cap of C$621.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.40. Maverix Metals has a one year low of C$3.26 and a one year high of C$5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.27.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

