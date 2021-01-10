ReddCoin (RDD) Reaches Market Cap of $45.08 Million

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 10th. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $45.08 million and $270,791.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,988.00 or 0.99946296 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00008372 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 53.2% against the dollar and now trades at $155.99 or 0.00389877 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00016882 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.87 or 0.00492065 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.36 or 0.00148367 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 93.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002863 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00032881 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

About ReddCoin

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

ReddCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.