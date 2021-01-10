RedFOX Labs [old] Market Capitalization Hits $1.98 Million (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs [old] (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. In the last week, RedFOX Labs [old] has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. RedFOX Labs [old] has a market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $14,149.00 worth of RedFOX Labs [old] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RedFOX Labs [old] token can now be bought for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get RedFOX Labs [old] alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00043541 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005107 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,502.47 or 0.04017589 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00036151 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $117.98 or 0.00315485 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00014691 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About RedFOX Labs [old]

RFOX is a token. RedFOX Labs [old]’s total supply is 501,236,441 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,724,845 tokens. The official website for RedFOX Labs [old] is redfoxlabs.io. RedFOX Labs [old]’s official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io.

RedFOX Labs [old] Token Trading

RedFOX Labs [old] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs [old] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedFOX Labs [old] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RedFOX Labs [old] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RedFOX Labs [old] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RedFOX Labs [old] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.