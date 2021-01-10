Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Remark Holdings Inc. primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial-intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. Additionally, the company owns and operates digital media properties which deliver relevant, dynamic content. It operates principally in Los Angeles, California and in Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu and Hangzhou, China. Remark Holdings Inc., formerly known as Remark Media Inc., is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Remark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

MARK stock opened at $1.95 on Thursday. Remark has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $3.56. The firm has a market cap of $194.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 3.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.45.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The information services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 million. Equities analysts forecast that Remark will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARK. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Remark during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Reliant Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Remark during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Remark by 758.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 12,886 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Remark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Remark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the retail, life cycle, and workplace and food safety industries.

