Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Repay Holdings Corporation provides payment processing solutions. The company’s proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces complexity of electronic payments for merchants. Repay Holdings Corporation, formerly known as Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd, is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Repay from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Repay currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.82.

RPAY opened at $26.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.05 and a 200-day moving average of $24.46. Repay has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $37.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 million. Repay had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 32.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Repay will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Repay news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $490,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,138.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,860 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,739.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPAY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Repay during the third quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Repay in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Repay in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repay in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repay in the third quarter valued at about $143,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding.

