Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RGEN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repligen from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $154.50.

Get Repligen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $208.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 359.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 15.48 and a quick ratio of 13.90. Repligen has a 1 year low of $78.41 and a 1 year high of $212.55.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $94.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.45 million. Repligen had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Repligen will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.80, for a total value of $3,716,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 253,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,068,156.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.69, for a total transaction of $137,256.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,144,805.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,245 shares of company stock valued at $5,104,778 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Repligen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 6,472 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.