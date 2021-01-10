Research Analysts Offer Predictions for American Equity Investment Life Holding’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AEL)

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for American Equity Investment Life in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.98. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

AEL opened at $29.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. American Equity Investment Life has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $34.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.69.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $798.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the third quarter worth $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 10.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 1,848.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in American Equity Investment Life by 330.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

