Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Yum! Brands, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:YUM)

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) – Oppenheimer lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Yum! Brands in a report issued on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.84. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Yum! Brands’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.48 EPS.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on YUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.44.

YUM opened at $107.15 on Friday. Yum! Brands has a 12-month low of $54.95 and a 12-month high of $110.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.98.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 77.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,390 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $228,029.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,049 shares in the company, valued at $7,255,835.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $407,826.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,955,707.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,008 shares of company stock valued at $3,172,091. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.96%.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

