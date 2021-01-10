Reviewing Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) and LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX)

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) and LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Get Bit Digital alerts:

Bit Digital has a beta of 4.89, suggesting that its share price is 389% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LexinFintech has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Bit Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.2% of LexinFintech shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bit Digital and LexinFintech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bit Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A LexinFintech 0 0 6 0 3.00

LexinFintech has a consensus price target of $13.20, indicating a potential upside of 88.50%. Given LexinFintech’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LexinFintech is more favorable than Bit Digital.

Profitability

This table compares Bit Digital and LexinFintech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bit Digital N/A N/A N/A LexinFintech 5.25% 12.28% 2.96%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bit Digital and LexinFintech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bit Digital $4.59 million 83.97 -$9.47 million N/A N/A LexinFintech $1.52 billion 0.81 $329.59 million $1.76 3.98

LexinFintech has higher revenue and earnings than Bit Digital.

Summary

LexinFintech beats Bit Digital on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bit Digital

Bit Digital, Inc. engages in the bitcoin mining business. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc. in September 2020. The company is headquatered in Flushing, New York.

About LexinFintech

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors. It also matches customer loans with diversified funding sources, including individual investors on its Juzi Licai online investment platform, third-party commercial banks, consumer finance companies, institutional funding partners in its direct lending programs, investors of its asset-backed securities, and other licensed financial institutions. The company was formerly known as Staging Finance Holding Ltd. and changed its name to LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. in March 2017. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Bit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.