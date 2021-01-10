Reviewing Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) and Bimini Capital Management (OTCMKTS:BMNM)

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) and Bimini Capital Management (OTCMKTS:BMNM) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Investors Real Estate Trust has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bimini Capital Management has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Investors Real Estate Trust and Bimini Capital Management’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Investors Real Estate Trust $185.76 million 5.01 $79.21 million $3.72 19.29 Bimini Capital Management $10.06 million 1.22 $13.30 million N/A N/A

Investors Real Estate Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Bimini Capital Management.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.4% of Investors Real Estate Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Investors Real Estate Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 35.3% of Bimini Capital Management shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Investors Real Estate Trust and Bimini Capital Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Investors Real Estate Trust 34.57% 10.77% 4.36% Bimini Capital Management -37.81% -15.33% -2.58%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Investors Real Estate Trust and Bimini Capital Management, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Investors Real Estate Trust 0 5 2 0 2.29 Bimini Capital Management 0 0 0 0 N/A

Investors Real Estate Trust presently has a consensus target price of $74.50, suggesting a potential upside of 3.83%. Given Investors Real Estate Trust’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Investors Real Estate Trust is more favorable than Bimini Capital Management.

Summary

Investors Real Estate Trust beats Bimini Capital Management on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Investors Real Estate Trust

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

About Bimini Capital Management

Bimini Capital Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the asset management business in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management and Investment Portfolio. It offers investment advisory services; invests in shares; and administers business activities and day-to-day operations, as well as invests in residential mortgage-backed securities. The company was formerly known as Opteum Inc. and changed its name to Bimini Capital Management, Inc. in September 2007. Bimini Capital Management, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Vero Beach, Florida.

