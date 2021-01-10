Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS RICOY opened at $6.85 on Thursday. Ricoh has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $11.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.81 and its 200-day moving average is $6.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 85.63 and a beta of 0.95.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.07). Ricoh had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ricoh will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides various office and commercial printing solutions and related solutions worldwide. It offers multifunctional printers, printers, industrial inkjet, garment and production printers, 3D printers, projectors, video and web conference systems, and interactive whiteboards. The company also provides digital, spherical, single lens reflex, action, and FA cameras; and automotive stereo cameras, automotive precision machined parts, and small and low energy mobile ICs.

