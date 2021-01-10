Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Downgraded by Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Ricoh stock opened at $6.85 on Thursday. Ricoh has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.63 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Get Ricoh alerts:

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Ricoh had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 0.52%. On average, analysts forecast that Ricoh will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ricoh

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides various office and commercial printing solutions and related solutions worldwide. It offers multifunctional printers, printers, industrial inkjet, garment and production printers, 3D printers, projectors, video and web conference systems, and interactive whiteboards. The company also provides digital, spherical, single lens reflex, action, and FA cameras; and automotive stereo cameras, automotive precision machined parts, and small and low energy mobile ICs.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Ricoh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ricoh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.