RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (RIV) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of RIV stock opened at $16.72 on Friday. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $17.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.72 and a 200-day moving average of $15.04.

About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

