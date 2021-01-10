Riverstone Energy Limited (RSE.L) (LON:RSE) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $286.63

Riverstone Energy Limited (RSE.L) (LON:RSE) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $286.63 and traded as low as $279.00. Riverstone Energy Limited (RSE.L) shares last traded at $287.50, with a volume of 49,921 shares.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 286.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 290.23. The firm has a market cap of £229.70 million and a PE ratio of -0.38.

Riverstone Energy Limited (RSE.L) Company Profile (LON:RSE)

Riverstone Energy Limited (REL) is a closed-end investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to generate long-term capital growth by investing in the global energy sector, with a particular focus on opportunities in the exploration, and production and midstream energy sub-sectors. The Fund may also make investments in other energy sub-sectors, including energy services, and power and coal.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Riverstone Energy Limited (RSE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverstone Energy Limited (RSE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.