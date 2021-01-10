Robert Lorne Hopfner Sells 57,420 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Director Robert Lorne Hopfner sold 57,420 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $1,695,612.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robert Lorne Hopfner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 8th, Robert Lorne Hopfner sold 40,612 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $1,079,466.96.

Shares of PCVX opened at $26.21 on Friday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $58.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.77.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. On average, analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCVX. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vaxcyte by 2,859.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Vaxcyte during the third quarter worth $227,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vaxcyte during the third quarter worth $252,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Vaxcyte during the third quarter worth $350,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Vaxcyte during the third quarter worth $492,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains causing significant invasive pneumococcal disease and antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate for protection against subtypes of Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting porphyromonas gingivalis.

