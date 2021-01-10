Robert W. Baird Lowers Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) to Neutral

Robert W. Baird cut shares of Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, AR Network reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $119.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CW. TheStreet upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Curtiss-Wright from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Curtiss-Wright currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.00.

Shares of CW opened at $116.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.64. Curtiss-Wright has a 12 month low of $70.56 and a 12 month high of $149.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.32. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $571.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.81 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO David Charles Adams sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,446,272. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $575,000. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CW. QV Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

