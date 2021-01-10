Robert W. Baird Lowers Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) to Neutral

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $368.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $420.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LMT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $445.00.

NYSE:LMT opened at $336.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $359.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $373.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. Lockheed Martin has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 140.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

