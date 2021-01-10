Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) PT Raised to $68.00

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Rogers Communications from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Rogers Communications from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.11.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

RCI opened at $47.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.84 and a 200-day moving average of $42.72. The company has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.50. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of $32.20 and a 1-year high of $51.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rogers Communications will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a $0.3804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,668,000 after acquiring an additional 48,530 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 23.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,067,586 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $123,259,000 after purchasing an additional 579,492 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Rogers Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $340,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,659 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 696.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,293 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 36,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.