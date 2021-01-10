Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 350 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price objective on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ROG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 400 target price on Rogers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 350 price objective on Rogers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 436 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a CHF 370 price target on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 360 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of CHF 363.86.

Rogers has a 52-week low of CHF 214.30 and a 52-week high of CHF 273.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

