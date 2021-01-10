Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $269.68.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROKU. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Roku from $220.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Roku from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Roku from $260.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wedbush upped their price target on Roku from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Roku from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of ROKU opened at $399.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $315.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $50.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -347.07 and a beta of 1.81. Roku has a 52-week low of $58.22 and a 52-week high of $402.85.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $451.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.48 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. The company’s revenue was up 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roku will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.63, for a total value of $68,430.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 306 shares in the company, valued at $68,430.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 345,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.63, for a total value of $110,962,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,962,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 598,509 shares of company stock valued at $181,334,637. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

