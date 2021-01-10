Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $352.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Roku is benefiting from increased ARPU and user engagement owing to the coronavirus-led lockdown. Additionally, The Roku Channel is witnessing a surge in premium subscription signups, which is a major positive. Moreover, streaming hours growth is likely to boost TV streaming advertising on Roku’s platform, driving advertising revenues in the near term. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, softness in advertising revenues due to video ad campaign cancellations or delayed starts from categories like travel, theatrical and automotive is an overhang. Moreover, cost escalations resulting from increased marketing expenses related to international expansion and content additions are expected to keep margins under pressure. Notably, the company scrapped its 2020 guidance due to coronavirus-led uncertainties.”

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Pivotal Research raised Roku from a sell rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Benchmark increased their price target on Roku from $300.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Roku from $220.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on Roku from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Roku from $185.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $269.68.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $399.13 on Wednesday. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $58.22 and a fifty-two week high of $402.85. The firm has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a PE ratio of -347.07 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $315.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $451.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.48 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roku will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steve Louden sold 77,542 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.44, for a total transaction of $24,072,138.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,446,048.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 345,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.63, for a total value of $110,962,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,962,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 598,509 shares of company stock worth $181,334,637. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Roku by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Roku by 0.6% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Roku by 19.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Roku by 2.9% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Roku by 153.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

