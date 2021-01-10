RPC (NYSE:RES) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of RPC (NYSE:RES) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RPC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on RPC from $3.10 to $3.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded RPC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. RPC currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.13.

Shares of RPC stock opened at $3.66 on Thursday. RPC has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $5.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day moving average is $3.07. The stock has a market cap of $787.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.10.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. RPC had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a negative net margin of 32.25%. The business had revenue of $116.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RPC will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RES. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in RPC by 17.9% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,401,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,980,000 after buying an additional 515,740 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of RPC by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,559,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 353,514 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of RPC by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,025,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 302,835 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RPC by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,044,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,878,000 after purchasing an additional 215,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in RPC by 2,957.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 171,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 165,600 shares during the last quarter. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

