RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RPM International (NYSE:RPM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $92.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “RPM reported solid results for second-quarter fiscal 2021. Its top and bottom lines not only surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but also improved from the year-ago period. The uptrend was mainly driven by a strategically balanced business model and the 2020 MAP to Growth initiative. The MAP program is expected to deliver run-rate savings of $290 million by fiscal 2021-end (as of now, 25 plants have been closed out of 31 planned). It has been benefiting from strong demand for commercial sealants and roofing in North America. Also, acquisitions, favorable product mix and moderation in some raw material categories added to the bliss. However, currency headwinds and weather-related woes are causes of concern. RPM's shares have underperformed the industry in the past six months.”

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on RPM. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on RPM International from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of RPM International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of RPM International from $93.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of RPM International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of RPM International in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an inline rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.70.

Shares of RPM International stock opened at $88.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12. RPM International has a twelve month low of $42.85 and a twelve month high of $98.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.48.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 33.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.51%.

In related news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 68,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total value of $6,030,484.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,161,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,118,687.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPM. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in RPM International by 3.2% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 741,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,454,000 after purchasing an additional 23,166 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in RPM International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 365,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,302,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of RPM International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 316,202 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,194,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of RPM International by 2.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 295,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,490,000 after buying an additional 6,252 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of RPM International by 2.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 235,141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,479,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

