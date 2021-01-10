Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc., headquartered in Winter Park, Florida, is the largest fine dining steakhouse company in the U.S. as measured by the total number of Company-owned and franchisee-owned restaurants, with over 150 Ruth’s Chris Steak House locations worldwide specializing in USDA Prime grade steaks served in Ruth’s Chris’ signature fashion – sizzling. “

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stephens upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.05.

Shares of NASDAQ RUTH opened at $17.41 on Thursday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $24.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $607.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -290.17 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.60.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $63.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.23 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,873,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,904,000 after acquiring an additional 180,181 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,021,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,301,000 after acquiring an additional 11,936 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 683,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 77,579 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 55,161 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 727.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 319,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 281,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ruth’s Hospitality Group (RUTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.