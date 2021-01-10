Safran SA (SAF.PA) (EPA:SAF) Given a €134.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Safran SA (SAF.PA) (EPA:SAF) has been assigned a €134.00 ($157.65) price target by Bank of America in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SAF. Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €154.00 ($181.18) target price on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays set a €122.00 ($143.53) target price on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Safran SA (SAF.PA) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €110.82 ($130.37).

EPA SAF opened at €116.35 ($136.88) on Friday. Safran SA has a twelve month low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a twelve month high of €92.36 ($108.66). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €119.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €100.94.

Safran SA (SAF.PA) Company Profile

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

