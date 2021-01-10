SALT Market Cap Tops $36.08 Million (SALT)

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One SALT token can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00001238 BTC on exchanges. SALT has a market capitalization of $36.08 million and approximately $206,336.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SALT has traded up 22.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SALT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00041773 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005107 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00036016 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $117.89 or 0.00318159 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,403.43 or 0.03787525 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00013987 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00014999 BTC.

SALT Token Profile

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,652,938 tokens. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SALT Token Trading

SALT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.