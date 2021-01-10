Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 67.27% and a return on equity of 8.30%.

Shares of NYSE SAR opened at $22.62 on Friday. Saratoga Investment has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $28.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.29 and its 200 day moving average is $18.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.76 million, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is currently 65.86%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of Saratoga Investment from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.79.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

