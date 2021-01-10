Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 67.27%.

Shares of NYSE:SAR opened at $22.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $252.76 million, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.29 and its 200-day moving average is $18.53. Saratoga Investment has a 52-week low of $5.94 and a 52-week high of $28.70.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 25th. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.86%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SAR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Saratoga Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Saratoga Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on shares of Saratoga Investment from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.79.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.