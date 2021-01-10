Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target Cut to $125.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its price target cut by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $197.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target points to a potential upside of 51.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SRPT. Mizuho increased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.83.

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $82.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.22. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $78.06 and a 12-month high of $181.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.69 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 117.80% and a negative return on equity of 53.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -7.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $183,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $769,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,363,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $632,000. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 46.5% in the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 31,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

