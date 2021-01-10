Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) PT Lowered to $166.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $182.00 to $166.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 101.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SRPT. BidaskClub downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $182.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.83.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $82.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.22. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $78.06 and a 12 month high of $181.83.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.69 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 117.80% and a negative return on equity of 53.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.14) EPS. Analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $183,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,428,000 after buying an additional 38,194 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 299.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.