(SBRT) (OTCMKTS:SBRT) and Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Head to Head Analysis

(SBRT) (OTCMKTS:SBRT) and Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for (SBRT) and Stamps.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score (SBRT) 0 0 0 0 N/A Stamps.com 0 2 2 0 2.50

Stamps.com has a consensus target price of $194.25, suggesting a potential downside of 7.78%. Given Stamps.com’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Stamps.com is more favorable than (SBRT).

Profitability

This table compares (SBRT) and Stamps.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets (SBRT) -223.50% -212.89% -92.60% Stamps.com 14.91% 15.81% 11.71%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of (SBRT) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.1% of Stamps.com shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of (SBRT) shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of Stamps.com shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares (SBRT) and Stamps.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio (SBRT) $12.06 million 3.75 -$15.80 million N/A N/A Stamps.com $571.85 million 6.72 $59.23 million $3.33 63.25

Stamps.com has higher revenue and earnings than (SBRT).

Risk & Volatility

(SBRT) has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stamps.com has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Stamps.com beats (SBRT) on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

(SBRT) Company Profile

Iota Communications, Inc. is a wireless carrier network system and applications platform dedicated to the Internet of things. It operates through the following segments: Iota Networks, Iota Commercial Solutions (ICS) and Iota Communications. The Iota Networks segment focuses on the first two stages of the IoT value chain, providing comprehensive solutions for connecting and collecting data for the customers in the company’s focused discipline. The ICS segment focuses on the commercialization of such technologies with applications based on data analytics and operations optimization within the IoT value chain. The Iota Communications segment operates activities related to running the company. Iota Communications was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Hope, PA.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc. provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others. The company's USPS mailing and shipping solutions enable users to print electronic postage directly onto envelopes, postcards, or labels using personal computing device, printer, and Internet connection. It also provides multi carrier shipping solutions under the MetaPack brand; mailing and shipping integration solutions comprising electronic postage for transactions to partners who manage the front-end process; branded insurance to insure mails or packages; and international postage solutions. In addition, the company offers customized postage solutions under the PhotoStamps brand, which allow consumers to turn digital photos, designs, or images into USPS-approved postage; and sells NetStamps labels, shipping labels, mailing labels, postage printers, scales, and other mailing and shipping-focused office supplies through its mailing and shipping supplies stores, as well as domestic and international shipping services. It serves individuals, small businesses, home offices, medium-size businesses, large enterprises, e-commerce merchants, large retailers, and warehouse shippers. The company was formerly known as StampMaster, Inc. and changed its name to Stamps.com Inc. in December 1998. Stamps.com Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

