Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Raised to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SCHN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Shares of SCHN opened at $37.18 on Thursday. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $42.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 338.03 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.21 and a 200-day moving average of $21.97.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 0.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.72%.

In other news, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 9,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $194,734.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,333.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John D. Carter sold 4,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $98,211.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,012,141.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,440 shares of company stock valued at $378,011. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCHN. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,217,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

