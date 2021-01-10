SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SCPL. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SciPlay from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SciPlay from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America raised shares of SciPlay from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. SciPlay currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.77.

SCPL stock opened at $16.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.54. SciPlay has a 1-year low of $5.82 and a 1-year high of $18.50.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $151.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.64 million. SciPlay had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 7.10%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SciPlay will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of SciPlay by 11.9% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in SciPlay in the 2nd quarter worth $282,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 57.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 6,091 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the second quarter worth $722,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 6.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 6,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.74% of the company’s stock.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms worldwide. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

