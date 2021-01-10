Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Scorpio Tankers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of petroleum products worldwide. The Company’s initial fleet consists of three modern panamax tankers. Its vessels carry petroleum products and crude oil for integrated oil companies, oil traders, and other customers. Scorpio Tankers Inc. is headquartered in Monaco, Scorpio. “

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on STNG. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub lowered Scorpio Tankers from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scorpio Tankers presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.50.

STNG stock opened at $13.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Scorpio Tankers has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $38.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.91. The stock has a market cap of $799.70 million, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.90.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $176.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.25 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is -42.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,752,593 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,472,000 after purchasing an additional 152,653 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 152.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 482,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 291,022 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 330,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 18,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 189.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 239,123 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 156,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 27, 2020, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 137 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 62 MR, and 21 Handymax tankers with an average age of approximately 4.4 years.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scorpio Tankers (STNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.