Scotiabank Increases Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target to C$6.00

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Corus Entertainment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

TSE:CJR.B opened at C$4.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$920.98 million and a P/E ratio of -1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.37. Corus Entertainment has a 12-month low of C$1.78 and a 12-month high of C$6.00.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

See Also: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.