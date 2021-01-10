Scotiabank Raises Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Price Target to $1.50

Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $1.25 to $1.50 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Western Forest Products from $1.40 to $1.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Western Forest Products from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TD Securities raised Western Forest Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC raised Western Forest Products from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1.36.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WFSTF opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. Western Forest Products has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average is $0.79.

Western Forest Products Company Profile

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

