Scott Davidson Sells 579 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Stock

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) COO Scott Davidson sold 579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $66,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Scott Davidson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 5th, Scott Davidson sold 1,224 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total transaction of $135,802.80.

NYSE:AYX opened at $116.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -431.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 81.63 and a beta of 0.85. Alteryx, Inc. has a one year low of $75.17 and a one year high of $185.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.10.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $129.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.11 million. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. Alteryx’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Alteryx in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Alteryx from $180.00 to $213.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Alteryx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alteryx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Alteryx by 104.8% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alteryx by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,749,000 after buying an additional 19,423 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Alteryx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in Alteryx during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,189,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Alteryx by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

