Scott H. Keeney Sells 50,000 Shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Stock

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $1,612,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Scott H. Keeney also recently made the following trade(s):

Get nLIGHT alerts:

On Thursday, October 15th, Scott H. Keeney sold 5,000 shares of nLIGHT stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total transaction of $113,400.00.

LASR stock opened at $35.21 on Friday. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $36.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.90 and a beta of 2.68.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 13.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $61.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of nLIGHT in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LASR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of nLIGHT during the first quarter worth about $379,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of nLIGHT by 3.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of nLIGHT by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,056,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,508,000 after acquiring an additional 54,994 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of nLIGHT by 7.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of nLIGHT during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products segment and Advanced Development segment. The Segment Laser Products includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

Recommended Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.