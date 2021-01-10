Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SEE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sealed Air from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut Sealed Air from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, S&P Equity Research upgraded Sealed Air from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.92.

SEE stock opened at $46.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.42. Sealed Air has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.90.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 240.81% and a net margin of 8.24%. Equities research analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.70%.

In other Sealed Air news, SVP Emile Z. Chammas sold 30,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.16, for a total value of $1,294,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 182,261 shares in the company, valued at $7,866,384.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 9,250 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $371,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 158,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,346,414.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 4.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 0.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 53,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 1.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 2.7% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 31.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

