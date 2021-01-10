SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $34.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is a theme park and entertainment company operating primarily in the United States. The company owns and operates U.S. theme parks, including the popular SeaWorld(R), Busch Gardens(R) and Sesame Place(R) brands. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley increased their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. CSFB raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.85.

SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $32.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.32 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.16. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $36.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $106.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.08 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 54.88%. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue was down 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment will post -4.24 EPS for the current year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, COO Walter Bogumil sold 16,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $503,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 210,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,620,174.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc Swanson sold 7,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $231,165.00. Insiders sold 57,941 shares of company stock valued at $1,564,533 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEAS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 842.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 29,461 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 243.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 498.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.