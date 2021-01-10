SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $70.50 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SEIC. TheStreet upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of SEI Investments from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEI Investments from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. SEI Investments has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.50.

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $61.81 on Wednesday. SEI Investments has a one year low of $35.40 and a one year high of $69.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The business had revenue of $424.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.35. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is 22.84%.

In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 119,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $6,375,479.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,362,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,962,092.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $565,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,609,292.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 183,391 shares of company stock valued at $9,931,431. Insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in SEI Investments by 1.6% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 43.7% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 855 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 49.8% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 869 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 3.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

