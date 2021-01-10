SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) released its earnings results on Friday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, RTT News reports. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 8.97% and a negative return on equity of 23.87%.

NASDAQ LEDS opened at $4.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.12. SemiLEDs has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $4.50. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 million, a PE ratio of -23.76 and a beta of 1.68.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.

