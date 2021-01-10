Sense Technologies (OTCMKTS:SNSGF) Trading Up 57.5%

Sense Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNSGF) shares shot up 57.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.12. 51,777 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 30,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.09.

Sense Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SNSGF)

Sense Technologies, Inc develops and markets automotive safety devices that enhance driver awareness of people or obstacles located in vehicle blind spots in the United States. It offers Guardian Alert Doppler awareness system, which warns vehicle drivers of the presence of people or obstacles in blind spots that exist behind their vehicles when backing up.

