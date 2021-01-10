Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

MCRB has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Seres Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.07.

Shares of MCRB opened at $27.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.73 and a quick ratio of 6.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.02. Seres Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.59 and a beta of 4.14.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,867.98% and a negative net margin of 385.22%. On average, equities analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 225.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 186.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for preventing recurrence of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

