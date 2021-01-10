Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $22.78

Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.78 and traded as high as $23.09. Shaw Communications shares last traded at $22.95, with a volume of 1,600,251 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SJR.B shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from C$29.50 to C$28.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays set a C$27.00 target price on shares of Shaw Communications and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$23.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.55. The company has a market cap of C$11.72 billion and a PE ratio of 17.41.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be issued a $0.0988 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.91%.

About Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B)

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

