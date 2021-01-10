Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $26.85

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.85 and traded as high as $31.07. Shinhan Financial Group shares last traded at $31.07, with a volume of 121,136 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SHG shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Shinhan Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.85.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 7.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 339.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 51.6% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:SHG)

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Banking Services, Credit Card Services, Securities Brokerage Services, Life Insurance Services, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

