Sidoti Lowers Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) to Neutral

Sidoti cut shares of Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DGII. BidaskClub raised shares of Digi International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digi International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Digi International from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a sell rating on shares of Digi International in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Get Digi International alerts:

NASDAQ DGII opened at $19.00 on Thursday. Digi International has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $20.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.78 million, a PE ratio of 65.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.82.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $73.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.04 million. Digi International had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.17%. Digi International’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Digi International will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 79,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $1,358,754.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,150,581.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David H. Sampsell sold 7,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $134,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 64,407 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,919. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,046,501. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGII. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digi International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Digi International by 323.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International during the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Digi International by 8.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Digi International by 24.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

About Digi International

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.