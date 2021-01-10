Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silicon Labs is a leading provider of silicon, software and solutions for the Internet of Things, Internet infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer and automotive markets. They solve the electronics industry’s toughest problems, providing customers with significant advantages in performance, energy savings, connectivity and design simplicity. Backed by their world-class engineering teams with unsurpassed software and mixed-signal design expertise, Silicon Labs empowers developers with the tools and technologies they need to advance quickly and easily from initial idea to final product. “

SLAB has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Silicon Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.63.

SLAB opened at $135.30 on Friday. Silicon Laboratories has a one year low of $65.09 and a one year high of $139.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 6.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.88.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.31. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $221.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.08 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $113,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,976 shares in the company, valued at $4,080,757.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total transaction of $179,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,069 shares of company stock valued at $1,216,348 in the last ninety days. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 7,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,403,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 78,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,685,000 after purchasing an additional 14,147 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,543,000 after purchasing an additional 24,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

