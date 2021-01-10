Silverback Therapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SBTX) Quiet Period Set To End on January 13th

Silverback Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:SBTX) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, January 13th. Silverback Therapeutics had issued 11,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 4th. The total size of the offering was $241,500,000 based on an initial share price of $21.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on Silverback Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Silverback Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.

Silverback Therapeutics stock opened at $41.00 on Friday. Silverback Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $24.22 and a 12 month high of $49.86.

In other Silverback Therapeutics news, CFO Jonathan Piazza bought 11,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Presidio Management Group Xii, bought 47,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 69,284 shares of company stock worth $1,454,964.

Silverback Therapeutics Company Profile

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

