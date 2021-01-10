SingularityNET Trading 33.6% Higher Over Last Week (AGI)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for about $0.0748 or 0.00000194 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 33.6% higher against the dollar. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $63.87 million and approximately $717,891.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00042147 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005103 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00037280 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.39 or 0.00330948 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,520.48 or 0.03950042 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00014348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00014610 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 853,499,553 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

SingularityNET can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.